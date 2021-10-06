Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 13:06

Worst hospital overcrowding since pandemic began with 467 on trolleys

There were 467 patients being treated on trolleys in Ireland’s hospitals this morning
Worst hospital overcrowding since pandemic began with 467 on trolleys

James Cox

There were 467 patients being treated on trolleys in Ireland’s hospitals this morning, Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) figures have revealed.

The union warned that hospitals were returning to pre-pandemic levels of overcrowding. Last week the INMO issued their monthly trolley analysis which showed that it was the second worst ever September for overcrowding in Ireland.

The INMO is calling for “a detailed winter plan” as flu season approaches and for action to be taken to keep patients and staff safe.

The most overcrowded hospitals in Ireland today are:

  • University Hospital Limerick — 79
  • Cork University Hospital — 50
  • University Hospital Galway — 48
  • Letterkenny University Hospital — 45
  • Sligo University Hospital — 39

INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha said: “This is a very dangerous situation. Not only is it putting our members and their patients at significant risk of Covid infection, but it is placing an extraordinary burden on a workforce that is completely exhausted.

“Letting overcrowding escalate over the coming months, as we have seen happen year after year, is going to lead to very poor outcomes for patients at a critical time in the pandemic.

“We need to see government coming forward in the coming days with concrete plans for keeping hospitals safe for patients and staff for the coming winter. That means a detailed Winter Plan from the HSE that includes increased capacity in the community. Next week’s Budget must include plans for substantial investment in homecare packages.”

More in this section

Agencies tasked with supporting adopted adults ‘not fit for purpose’ Agencies tasked with supporting adopted adults ‘not fit for purpose’
Hibernia sells Dublin office blocks for €152m Hibernia sells Dublin office blocks for €152m
Prisoner escapes from open prison in Co Cavan Prisoner escapes from open prison in Co Cavan
Cork TD may resign party whip after being 'misled' over roads project

Cork TD may resign party whip after being 'misled' over roads project

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more