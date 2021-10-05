Covid: Ireland 'in a good place' says Prof Nolan as 1,124 new cases confirmed

The State is likely to see a "slow, steady decline" in Covid-19 cases over the coming weeks, according to the chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team's (Nphet) Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.

Speaking to RTÉ's News at One, Prof Philip Nolan said people should not be fearful of the virus, but added: "They should be careful."

Prof Nolan's comments come as the Department of Health confirmed 1,124 new cases of the virus on Tuesday.

There were 349 people with Covid in hospital at 8am, 65 of whom were in ICU.

"The risks [from Covid] are very reduced because of vaccination," Prof Nolan said.

"I see this as a long, slow final phase. Right now we’re in a good place," he added.

"The vaccine is highly effective and highly protective...We're fortunate with our very high level of vaccination and the sensible manner that everyone has taken with precautions, which seems to have helped in suppressing the transmission of the virus.

"If we keep this up we can go about things that are important to us, but do it carefully. We are going to be seeing cases for many months to come."

Prof Nolan added: "Delta is prevailing and preventing other variants from getting in and this is good news," echoing remarks made earlier by immunologist, Prof Luke O'Neill, who said the variant may be "the last throw of the dice for the virus".

Speaking to RTÉ radio's Today with Claire Byrne show, Prof O'Neill said Delta "may be as bad as it's going to get", adding that vaccines are "holding firmly".