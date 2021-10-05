Important that Ireland sign OECD corporation tax deal, says Coalition leader

Vivienne Clarke

A leading member of the Government Coalition has said it is important that Ireland sign an international agreement to set corporation tax at a minimum of 15 per cent.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan said it was important that Ireland sign up to the agreement with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Mr Ryan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland he was hopeful that Ireland could be part of the solution to reform how multinational companies were taxed around the world.

The Government may decide as early as Thursday whether to join the agreement which would effectively end the State’s corporation tax rate of 12.5 per cent, according to The Irish Times.

Ireland is one of a small number of countries which has so far refused to sign up to the agreement, and has been facing fierce pressure from the European Union, the United States and elsewhere to abandon its traditional low rate of corporation tax.

Draft changes

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe on Monday night confirmed that he had received a new draft text of an agreement from the OECD, the international organisation that is co-ordinating the efforts to reform the way multinational companies are taxed around the world.

Mr Donohoe has been seeking changes to the draft agreed this summer, which stipulates a minimum rate of “at least 15 per cent”.

Ireland wants the “at least” to be excised from the draft because there are fears in Dublin that the formulation of words would leave the door open for a higher minimum rate in the future, destroying the certainty it says it needs.

Speaking in Luxembourg at a gathering of EU finance ministers, Mr Donohoe said: “We are making some progress, but there is a need for further engagement both with the OECD, with the commission. All of that is under way.

“The Government will form a view on this matter later on in the week, and at that point I’ll be in a position then to confirm the Irish position on this important matter.”