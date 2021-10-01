Two arrested following armed robbery in Dublin

Two men have been arrested following an armed robbery in Baldoyle, Dublin 13.

The robbery took place at a convenience store shortly after 5pm, with Gardaí responding to calls of an armed robbery in progress.

Members of the Garda Armed Support Unit (ASU), along with Garda units from Raheny and Clontarf attended the scene where the men attempted to force entry into a post office unit at the rear of the store, armed with a hand gun, pickaxe and hammer.

Garda ASU officers entered the premises, disarmed and arrested two males, both aged in their 30s. No shots were fired during the incident.

The men were taken to Clontarf and Raheny Garda stations and are being held under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

The scene has been examined and the firearm removed for ballistic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at Howth Garda station on 01-666 49000, or through the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing, adding updates will follow.