Travellers no longer required to enter hotel quarantine in Ireland

Sarah Mooney

Travellers from overseas are no longer required to enter mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival in Ireland.

The system was introduced earlier this year in an effort to halt the import of Covid-19, with certain countries or states added to a list which meant their arrivals had to spend 14 days in a designated hotel.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today announced that all remaining states have been removed from the list requiring mandatory hotel quarantine.

The system has been scaled down progressively over recent months in line with the Government’s “revised approach to international travel, the success of Ireland’s vaccine roll-out and the evolution of the pandemic internationally,” a statement on Saturday said.

Travellers arriving into Ireland must still provide proof of a PCR test negative for Covid-19, proof of vaccination or of recovery.

They must also continue to follow requirements relating to home-based quarantine and complete a Passenger Locator Form.