Sat, 25 Sep, 2021 - 15:37

Travellers no longer required to enter hotel quarantine in Ireland

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today announced that all remaining states have been removed from the list requiring mandatory hotel quarantine
Travellers no longer required to enter hotel quarantine in Ireland

Sarah Mooney

Travellers from overseas are no longer required to enter mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival in Ireland.

The system was introduced earlier this year in an effort to halt the import of Covid-19, with certain countries or states added to a list which meant their arrivals had to spend 14 days in a designated hotel.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today announced that all remaining states have been removed from the list requiring mandatory hotel quarantine.

The system has been scaled down progressively over recent months in line with the Government’s “revised approach to international travel, the success of Ireland’s vaccine roll-out and the evolution of the pandemic internationally,” a statement on Saturday said.

Travellers arriving into Ireland must still provide proof of a PCR test negative for Covid-19, proof of vaccination or of recovery.

They must also continue to follow requirements relating to home-based quarantine and complete a Passenger Locator Form.

More in this section

James Bond star Daniel Craig says he wants to retire to Ireland James Bond star Daniel Craig says he wants to retire to Ireland
Young people stage climate strikes across Ireland calling for radical intervention Young people stage climate strikes across Ireland calling for radical intervention
High Court action brought to obtain medals for all Jadotville veterans High Court action brought to obtain medals for all Jadotville veterans
Ed Sheeran adds four new Irish dates to stadium tour amid ticket demand

Ed Sheeran adds four new Irish dates to stadium tour amid ticket demand

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more