Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 18:09

Pandemic bonus could see retail and health staff receive both pay and time off

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has suggested that retail workers will be included in efforts to mark the contribution of frontline workers during Covid-19
Pandemic bonus could see retail and health staff receive both pay and time off

A pandemic bonus for frontline staff could see both retail and health workers receive a combination of payments and time off.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has suggested that retail workers will be included in efforts to mark the contribution of frontline workers during Covid-19, according to The Irish Times.

Speaking today in New York, Mr Martin said the Government is exploring a combination of measures to award workers, amid the development of next month’s Budget.

Asked if there should be a reward across the board for public servants and how the Government would find the money to pay for it, Mr Martin said the Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has been engaging with “the partners and unions on this issue.”

“We want to reflect the contribution that people have made during Covid-19 particularly frontline workers,” he said.

“And those frontline workers have been in many sectors, not least in retail, for example, right from the beginning and commencement of the pandemic.”

Monetary reward

Mr Martin added: “It will be challenging, but that is something that we are working towards energetically and proactively.”

On whether it would be a monetary reward Mr Martin said: “I’m not going to get into specifics, we’re going to have further engagements with the sectors, and it could be a combination of approaches.”

Earlier Mr McGrath warned the cost of extra pay or leave across the public sector as a reward for service during the pandemic could top €1 billion.

He said there is a “significant cost” associated with the claim lodged at the Labour Court by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and the other health worker unions for 10 days leave across the health services.

More in this section

Investigation into bogus self-employment in courier industry refused by Revenue Investigation into bogus self-employment in courier industry refused by Revenue
Irish Water says ‘late reporting issues’ led to contamination that left 52 ill Irish Water says ‘late reporting issues’ led to contamination that left 52 ill
Two-thirds of female TDs and senators say they have been verbally harassed Two-thirds of female TDs and senators say they have been verbally harassed
Number working from home set for dramatic drop in next 12 months, survey suggests

Number working from home set for dramatic drop in next 12 months, survey suggests

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more