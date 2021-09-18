HSE chief says 'hugely disproportionate' number of unvaccinated in hospital

Digital Desk Staff

There is a 'hugely disproportionate' number of unvaccinated Covid patients in Irish hospitals, senior HSE officials have warned.

As the Irish Examnier reports, the head of the country's vaccination programme says “other factors” are often involved in the deaths of people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Almost a quarter of Covid deaths here since April were among fully vaccinated people. While 17 per cent of ICU admissions over the same period were also fully vaccinated.

Damien McCallion says underlying conditions are also involved in many cases.

"In overall terms what we have seen is the vaccination programme does provide a high level of protection for people,” said Mr McCallion.

While no vaccine is 100 per cent effective, Mr McCallion said research has shown that where people are fully vaccinated it provides protection in relation to severe illness and against mortality.

This morning, HSE Chief Paul Reid said there are a hugely disproportionate number of unvaccinated patients in our hospitals.

Thankfully the hospitalised #COVID19 patients are now down to 261 & falling. ICU cases are rising at 71, with a hugely disproportionate number of unvaccinated patients. It's never too late to be vaccinated & our committment stands,to never leave anyone behind. It works. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) September 18, 2021

There are currently 261 Covid patients in hospital, of which 71 are in ICU - down from 288 and 73 respectively.

Mr Reid encouraged people who have yet to get vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

Walk-in vaccine centres

“It's never too late to be vaccinated and our commitment stands, to never leave anyone behind. It works,” he said.

Walk-in vaccination clinics are open once again this weekend for adults and children over the age of 12.

Children aged between 12 and 15 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when attending a clinic.

Details of where and when the walk-in clinics are operating can be found here.

Mr McCallion also urged every person who is eligible to be vaccinated to inform themselves about the jab.

“We are encouraging children to come forward, to read the information with their parents in relation to the vaccine.

“Listen to the specialists and experts in vaccination. Use trusted sources for information.

“We are still seeing people coming forward in their 50s, 60s, 70s and even 80s.”