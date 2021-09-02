Live: Government launches multibillion strategy to tackle housing crisis

The Government is launching its flagship programme to tackle the housing crisis, pledging to end homelessness by 2030.

Housing For All will see €20 billion committed to build 160,000 homes over the next five years in an attempt to solve the crises of affordability and supply.

“Housing is the single most important and urgent social issue facing our country,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin said.

Launching the plan, he warned: “There is no easy or immediate fix.”

He said that as part of the strategy a Housing for All delivery group will be established. It will be chaired by the Department of the Taoiseach and which will involve all departments.

Mr Martin promised transparency and regular updates to the plan’s progress. “There is nowhere to hide,” he said.

“We have come up to with a strategy that is equal to the challenge we face.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar described the housing plan as “radical”.

The Fine Gael leader said ministers aim to build “possibly” the highest number of social homes in the State’s history.

“This document is a radical new departure in housing policy in Ireland, both in terms of content and scale, but it also builds on the progress that we made in recent years,” Mr Varadkar said.

“We have now a rent freeze in real terms, building on the rent pressure zones. We have the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan, which is now going to be extended and expanded and made more attractive, helping more people to get a mortgage that they can afford.

“We have Help To Buy, which gives people tax back to go towards their deposits. Housing First is going to be scaled up to help reduce homelessness. The social housing programme is going to be scaled up even more.

“Not that long ago, in 2016 we only built about 600 social houses in the State, that went up to 6,000 just before the pandemic, and we’re now planning 9,000 next year, possibly the highest in the history of the State.”

'Most ambitious' plan

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said: “It is only by taking measures across all aspects of our housing system that we can begin to improve the situation of all our citizens.”

He described it as the “most ambitious housing plan in the history of our State”.

“It is the largest State-building plan in our history.” He described it is a “fully-funded” plan that would involve all parts of Government.

“I believe in homeownership and this plan supports it,” he said. “We’re empowering our local authorities to get back building again.”

The success of the plan will be crucial for the future fortunes of the three Coalition parties.

The Cabinet provided the final sign-off on the plan earlier on Thursday before Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien formally launched it alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

Almost 90,000 of the homes to be delivered are to be social housing, with a target of a further 36,000 affordable properties over the next nine years.

Another 18,000 homes will be designated cost rental, where rents will be at least 25 per cent below the market rate.

The remaining 156,000 homes – 52 per cent of the total – are to be delivered through the private market.