Four arrested after armed cash in transit robbery

Gardaí have arrested four people in connection with an armed cash in transit robbery at the beginning of June.

The robbery took place outside a post office on the Old County Road, Crumlin, Co Dublin, on the afternoon of June 3rd this year.

On Thursday evening gardaí said three men, two aged in their 20s and one in his 50s, along with one woman aged in her 20s, had been arrested in connection with the robbery.

All four are currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at various Garda stations in Dublin.

The robbery on June 3rd saw a man armed with what appeared to be a firearm approach an employee transporting a cash box and threaten him, before fleeing the scene with the cash box in a Ford Focus car.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. On Thursday, gardaí said investigations are ongoing.