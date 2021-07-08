Dublin takeaway forced to close after cockroaches and live ants found

Tomas Doherty

A Dublin takeaway was ordered to close its doors after inspectors found an infestation of cockroaches, live ants and evidence of “very poor cleaning” of appliances and equipment.

DFC Takeaway, on Dorset Street Lower in Dublin 1, was one of three food businesses served with closure orders by food safety officials in June.

Details published by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) on Thursday said DFC Takeaway had “an infestation of cockroaches” and “live and dead cockroaches” were noted.

The inspection report said this “could result in a serious risk to contamination of food” and presented “a grave and immediate danger to public health”.

The report also listed accumulations of grease, food debris and live ants around appliances and equipment.

Elsewhere, Saffron Indian Cuisine at Wesley Square, Main Street, Cashel, Co Tipperary, was also closed.

An inspection report noted that a “large amount” of fresh rodent droppings were found in an electrical room in the downstairs of the business.

It also noted that food items and packaging were stored in a corridor outside the electrical room.

Limerick deli

Golden Asian Street Food and Gala Deli at Gala Shanagolden, Main Street, Shanagolden, Co Limerick was closed for a series of reasons under a European Union regulation.

A closure order from the Health Service Executive said the business failed to provide a suitable food preparation room, did not provide hot water at a wash hand basin, stored food waste inappropriately, and failed to fully implement food safety procedures.

The report noted that a pot scrub was seen caked with grease and a dish cloth was left in a container of foul smelling, greasy water stored on a raw meat sink.

Dead insects were found on a chill display unit and live flies observed flying from an open waste bin to an open container of cooked rice stored under a sink used to prepare raw meat.

“It is not acceptable to see that some food businesses are failing to operate stringent food safety practices to ensure the food they are producing and selling to their customers is safe to eat,” said Dr Pamela Byrne, FSAI chief executive.

“This behaviour demonstrates a reckless attitude to food safety and a total disregard for the health of their customers.”