Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 17:26

Meath man pleads guilty to almost €400K crime cash possession

Jason Reed (40), of Maelduin, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, had been charged with money laundering
Meath man pleads guilty to almost €400K crime cash possession

Paul Neilan

A Meath man has pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court today to possessing almost €400,000 in crime cash.

Jason Reed (40), of Maelduin, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, had been charged with money laundering at his home address after €32,330 and £390 (€441) was found there.

Reed also pleaded guilty to money laundering and possessing the proceeds of crime at a car park on Donore Road, Drogheda, Co Louth, when he was in possession of €289,770 and £62,025 (€70,207) in cash in a blue Nike bag.

His case was adjourned by presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt to June 28th for sentencing.

Reed spoke only to answer "guilty" to both charges at the brief hearing.

One of Reed's two co-accused, Catherine Dawson (44), was given a fully suspended sentence in March for her role in transporting €600,000, the proceeds of crime.

Dawson, a care-worker, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison at the three-judge court, but the term was fully suspended for five years.

More in this section

Sinn Féin and Alliance welcome hospital services overhaul plan in North Sinn Féin and Alliance welcome hospital services overhaul plan in North
Taoiseach warns of ‘serious situation’ if UK scraps NI protocol Taoiseach warns of ‘serious situation’ if UK scraps NI protocol
€1 million worth of life-sized art to go on display in Dublin €1 million worth of life-sized art to go on display in Dublin
‘We want action’: Cost-of-living crisis protests take place across Ireland

‘We want action’: Cost-of-living crisis protests take place across Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more