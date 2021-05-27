Meath man pleads guilty to almost €400K crime cash possession

Paul Neilan

A Meath man has pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court today to possessing almost €400,000 in crime cash.

Jason Reed (40), of Maelduin, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, had been charged with money laundering at his home address after €32,330 and £390 (€441) was found there.

Reed also pleaded guilty to money laundering and possessing the proceeds of crime at a car park on Donore Road, Drogheda, Co Louth, when he was in possession of €289,770 and £62,025 (€70,207) in cash in a blue Nike bag.

His case was adjourned by presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt to June 28th for sentencing.

Reed spoke only to answer "guilty" to both charges at the brief hearing.

One of Reed's two co-accused, Catherine Dawson (44), was given a fully suspended sentence in March for her role in transporting €600,000, the proceeds of crime.

Dawson, a care-worker, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison at the three-judge court, but the term was fully suspended for five years.