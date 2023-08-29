Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 19:28

Eminem objects to Republican presidential hopeful using his music

Lose Yourself had been used in a 2020 campaign advertisement by US president Joe Biden.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Eminem has objected to a US presidential hopeful using his music while campaigning to become the Republican nominee for a White House bid.

The cease-and-desist letter was sent to representatives for Vivek Ramaswamy after he used the Oscar-winning song Lose Yourself from 2002 film 8 Mile on his campaign trail.

The chart-topper had previously been used by US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in a 2020 campaign advertisement for which Eminem gave permission.

It is understood a letter dated August 23 was sent by music licenser BMI on behalf of Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, to the Vivek 2024 campaign.

The communication says the rapper is “objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign’s use of Eminem’s musical compositions”.

Election 2024 Ramaswamy
Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy (Zach Boyden-Holmes/AP)

It also said: “BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto.”

The Vivek 2024 campaign had previously made an agreement with BMI on May 24th.

Biotech entrepreneur Mr Ramaswamy has been a fan of Eminem and rap music for a long time and had performed under the name Da Vek.

He hopes to get the republican nomination over former US president Donald Trump, who has been facing a series of legal issues.

Mr Ramaswamy tweeted: “Will The REAL Slim Shady Please Stand Up? He didn’t just say what I think he did, did he?”

This was an apparent reference to 2000 Eminem hit The Real Slim Shady.

Musical groups had objected and taken legal action against the Trump campaign in 2020 and its supporters over use of songs.

Adele, Linkin Park, Rolling Stones, Queen, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Prince’s estate and Aerosmith have all criticised his use of their music.

