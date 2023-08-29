Prue Leith takes on new cooking show starring husband

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Prue Leith will lead a new cooking show on British TV alongside her retired fashion designer husband John Playfair.

Set in their kitchen in the Cotswolds, the 10-part Saturday morning series for ITV will see the Great British Bake Off judge, 83, peruse the recipe folder she has been building up over six decades in the industry, showing viewers how to cook a range of recipes from mid-week meals to dinner party-inspired dishes.

The couple will share their “top kitchen hacks and culinary short-cuts to help simplify cooking”, including Mr Playfair sharing his tips on the best way to harvest fruit and vegetables after years of country living, ITV said.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith on the Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

Each episode will also see her invite a “special guest” into her home to cook and share one of their favourite recipes, as well as “chewing the fat” on everyday issues that “may be especially pertinent to them”.

She said: “All in all, Prue’s Cotswold Kitchen is about the things that matter to me in my dotage: family, friends, home, farm and food.

“And I’m such an egotist, I’m looking forward to sharing them all with the world.”

Leith will peruse the recipe folder she has been building up over six decades in the industry (Matt Crossick/PA)

Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen will air from February 2024 on ITV1 and ITVX.