Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 15:53

Prue Leith takes on new cooking show starring husband

Each episode of Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen will see the food writer and TV star invite a ‘special guest’ into her kitchen.
Prue Leith takes on new cooking show starring husband

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Prue Leith will lead a new cooking show on British TV alongside her retired fashion designer husband John Playfair.

Set in their kitchen in the Cotswolds, the 10-part Saturday morning series for ITV will see the Great British Bake Off judge, 83, peruse the recipe folder she has been building up over six decades in the industry, showing viewers how to cook a range of recipes from mid-week meals to dinner party-inspired dishes.

The couple will share their “top kitchen hacks and culinary short-cuts to help simplify cooking”, including Mr Playfair sharing his tips on the best way to harvest fruit and vegetables after years of country living, ITV said.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off For SU2C RX1
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith on the Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

Each episode will also see her invite a “special guest” into her home to cook and share one of their favourite recipes, as well as “chewing the fat” on everyday issues that “may be especially pertinent to them”.

She said: “All in all, Prue’s Cotswold Kitchen is about the things that matter to me in my dotage: family, friends, home, farm and food.

“And I’m such an egotist, I’m looking forward to sharing them all with the world.”

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021
Leith will peruse the recipe folder she has been building up over six decades in the industry (Matt Crossick/PA)

Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen will air from February 2024 on ITV1 and ITVX.

More in this section

Davina McCall talks addiction and says drugs filled a hole in her heart Davina McCall talks addiction and says drugs filled a hole in her heart
Oti Mabuse announces she is expecting her first child with husband Marius Iepure Oti Mabuse announces she is expecting her first child with husband Marius Iepure
From Zendaya to Cara Delevingne, take a look at the most fashionable September covers From Zendaya to Cara Delevingne, take a look at the most fashionable September covers
Bella Hadid Instagram post sparks fury from Israeli minister

Bella Hadid Instagram post sparks fury from Israeli minister

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more