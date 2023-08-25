Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 13:15

The Script join line-up for Electric Picnic

The band tweeted they are "beyond excited to perform back home again"
The Script will play this year's Electric Picnic.

The announcement was made on Friday morning, with the festival tweeting: "We're beyond excited to welcome @thescript to the Electric Picnic Hall of Fame" alongside an image of the band, referencing their 2012 hit with Will.I.Am.

The band also responded to the news, writing: "Ireland! We are playing @EPfestival!! Beyond excited to perform back home again."

The performance will come just months after the death of the band's co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan, who passed away in April aged 46 following a short illness.

Formed in 2001, the band has achieved success around the world, with The Man Who Can't Be Moved, For The First Time and We Cry among their biggest hits.

