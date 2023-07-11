Elton John: I’m still trying to process that I will no longer tour

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Sir Elton John has said he is still “trying to process” that he has “finally finished touring” after more than 50 years of performing across the globe.

The 76-year-old musical megastar announced in 2018 that his Farewell Yellow Brick Road show would be his last, and his second night at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm on Saturday finally brought the 330-date run to a close.

In a Monday Instagram post, John wrote: “When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn’t have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour – and the whole world – would have experienced in the next 5 years.

“And every step of the way, my fans have been there. You have stuck with me, you have supported me, you have been patient and you have kept turning out for every single last show.

“Saturday night was magical. I’m trying to process it and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring.

“I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss you all and how much your support has humbled me – it will stay with me forever.”

Sir Elton John at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. (Yui Mok/PA)

The Rocketman singer also shared a video of highlights from his tour – which included him performing, his band and fans dressed as the pianist.

His last tour show in Sweden featured four dazzling costumes and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin sending a surprise message.

The two-and-a-half hour set also saw an emotional rendition of Candle In The Wind – which he had adapted for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997.

His classic Rocket Man – the song that lent its name to his biopic, with Taron Egerton playing the singer – along with other hits such as Your Song and Tiny Dancer also featured.

The singer also revealed people had flown in from across the world from locations such as England, Australia and the US to “say goodbye” with him, including family members from both his mother and father’s side.

John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert dates are one of the highest-grossing concert tours since records began with Billboard reporting that it is the first to do $900 million worth of ticket sales.

He said he has played to more than six million people since it began five years ago.