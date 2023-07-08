Sat, 08 Jul, 2023 - 08:12

‘BBC presenter off air over claims of payments to teen for explicit photos’

The Sun reported that the unnamed BBC ‘star’ has been accused of paying a teenager over £35,000 in exchange for explicit images.
‘BBC presenter off air over claims of payments to teen for explicit photos’

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The BBC said it takes “any allegations very seriously” following reports in The Sun that a “well-known presenter” has been taken off air over clams he paid a teenager for explicit pictures.

The newspaper reported the unnamed BBC star has been accused of paying a teenager more than £35,000 in exchange for sexual images.

Neither the individual or the teenager, who was said to be 17 when the payments began, was identified.

The Sun said the teen’s family complained to the BBC on May 19th.

In response to The Sun’s report, a BBC spokesperson said: “We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.

“As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this.

“That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.

“If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop.

“If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes.”

More in this section

Hozier and Rick Astley: Upcoming gigs at the 3Arena Hozier and Rick Astley: Upcoming gigs at the 3Arena
Mel C: Glastonbury would be most incredible experience of my Spice Girl life Mel C: Glastonbury would be most incredible experience of my Spice Girl life
Taylor Swift releases Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with additional unheard songs Taylor Swift releases Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with additional unheard songs
bbcsexual imagestv presenter
Bruce Springsteen calls on Hyde Park to ‘be good to yourself’ in three-hour gig

Bruce Springsteen calls on Hyde Park to ‘be good to yourself’ in three-hour gig

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more