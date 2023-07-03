Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 17:44

Love Island contestant Abi Moores reveals royal connection

Casa Amor has returned and a new group of girls have entered the villa, including one with a royal connection.
By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Love Islander Abi Moores will reveal her connection to royalty as the male contestants continue to get to know the new batch of female bombshells.

In Monday’s episode of the ITV2 series, Abi will tell islander Mitchel Taylor that she used to spot members of the royal family when she lived in Sandhurst, where the Royal Military Academy is based.

Talking about her childhood, she says: “I used to keep my horse there and when I was younger, I didn’t know this was weird but Prince Harry and Prince William would be there… I literally had no clue that people didn’t know them too.”

She adds: “When Americans would be like ‘oh my God, do you know the Queen?’, I’d be like, ‘yeah’.”

Mitchel responds: “We’re both in completely different worlds, I just live in Sheffield…and you’re just like having a good time with the Queen. It’s insane.”

The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst is where all officers in the British Army are trained and the college’s alumni includes the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales – among other notable figures.

Islander Abi is a new addition to the villa, having entered with a cohort of girls, shortly after islanders Jess Harding, Ella Thomas, Kady McDermott, Leah Taylor, Catherine Agbaje and Whitney Adebayo were taken to Casa Amor to meet a new group of boys.

Elsewhere in Monday’s episode, Tyrique Hyde and Catherine will announce the day’s challenge, Raunchy Race, which involves the islanders getting up close and personal with one another.

The text will read: “Islanders, buckle up, it’s about to get racy as the villa and Casa Amor go head to head in today’s challenge, Raunchy Race. The villa that gets the most points will win a party tonight. #MayTheBestVillaWin.”

Later that night, Tyrique, who is a semi-professional footballer, will talk to Amber Wise about their love for the game and her personal connection to it.

Amber says: “My dad played for Chelsea” before Tyrique asks: “Really? Who is he?” and Amber replies: “Dennis Wise.”

Tyrique will respond: “Your dad’s Dennis Wise? Is he actually? That’s sick… I can see the resemblance.

“He’s not bad looking though, he’s a good looking geezer! You’re pretty as well.”

Tyrique is currently with fellow islander Ella, in a couple which he previously described as “closed off”.

The morning after, islander Elom Ahlijah-Wilson will prepare breakfast for Catherine, who says: “This goes a long way.

“It shows you actually think about me, you’ve definitely got my head scrambled.”

Catherine is currently coupled up with Scott Van-Der-Sluis, who came into the villa as a bombshell.

Casa Amor islander Elom is quick to offer his professional services to Catherine and says: “Listen, just take your time. As I said just do you, focus on yourself as well. When you’re ready just call me over to give you your massage as well.”

Love Island airs tonight on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player at 9pm.

