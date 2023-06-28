Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 21:37

Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in intensive care

The US pop superstar developed a ‘serious bacterial infection’ on Saturday, but is expected to make a ‘full recovery’, her management said.
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in intensive care

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Madonna has been forced to postpone several upcoming tour dates after spending several days in intensive care.

The US pop superstar developed a “serious bacterial infection” on Saturday but is expected to make a “full recovery”, her management said.

The singer had been about to embark on her Celebration Tour of North America and Europe, due to kick off in Canada in July.

A statement from Madonna’s talent agent Guy Oseary, shared online, read: “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU (intensive care unit).

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.

“We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

More in this section

Independent film and TV firms ‘gravely concerned’ about RTÉ governance Independent film and TV firms ‘gravely concerned’ about RTÉ governance
Gary Neville to be guest on Dragons’ Den panel Gary Neville to be guest on Dragons’ Den panel
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds gig cancelled in US due to air quality issues Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds gig cancelled in US due to air quality issues
showbizmadonnanorth americaguy oseary
Lana Del Rey announces surprise Dublin gig

Lana Del Rey announces surprise Dublin gig

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more