Elton John choreographer says she ‘can’t imagine’ singer will stop performing

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Sir Elton John choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips has said she “can’t imagine” the megastar will “stop” performing as the UK section of his tour came to an end with a Glastonbury headline slot.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Phillips described him as the “master of his own creation” and an “unbelievable and remarkable” artist after Sir Elton took to the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm on Sunday.

She worked with the 76-year-old singer when he released a music video to his 1983 hit I’m Still Standing.

When asked about his Glastonbury performance on Good Morning Britain, Phillips said: “He’s unbelievable and the magic of his music and the lyrics… and the energy.

“I remember seeing him in Madison Square Garden where he literally danced on the piano, played it backwards, upside down. It was remarkable.”

The 80-year-old choreographer also said he “just knows” to leave the crowd wanting more and called the Rocketman singer the “master of his own creation”.

Dame Arlene Phillips (Beresford Hodge/PA)

During the set, he played crowd-pleasers such as Tiny Dancer, Your Song and I’m Still Standing and was joined by guest acts including The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers and Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama.

He also paid tribute to his friend and what he called one of Britain’s “most fantastic” singer-songwriters, George Michael, on what would have been the late Wham! star’s 60th birthday.

John is billed to retire from touring at the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and the weekend was his last date in Britain.

When asked if this was the end, Phillips said: “You listen to the voice, you listen to the songs, I can’t imagine him stopping.”

John is now set to play the Accor Arena in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday along with touring in other European cities throughout June and July.

His last scheduled date is at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 8th.