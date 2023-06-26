Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 11:09

Who were Sir Elton John’s surprise musical guests at Glastonbury?

The star opted for friends and musicians he admires
Who were Sir Elton John’s surprise musical guests at Glastonbury?

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Sir Elton John’s fans had been tipped off that there would be four musical guests during his headline slot at Glastonbury.

Speculation had been rampant that these could include huge names such as Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and even Britney Spears.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
It has been rumoured John would be joined by huge stars (Ben Birchall/PA)

But instead John opted for close friends and musicians he respects, rather than headline-grabbing stars.

So who were the special guests?

– Jacob Lusk 

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Jacob Lusk from Gabriels (Ian West/PA)

US singer Lusk, 36, competed on the tenth season of American Idol, finishing in fifth place.

He is one third of Gabriels, alongside Ari Balouzian and Ryan Hope.

He was John’s first musical guest, appearing in a hot pink suit to perform alongside The London Community Gospel Choir on Are You Ready For Love?

– Stephen Sanchez

The only song in John’s two-hour set that was not from his own songbook was by Sanchez, 20.

The music superstar told the crowd: “I wanted to have newer artists, save for one person, and this boy I heard last year on the radio… I’ve asked him to come to Glastonbury to do his song and he’s an amazing young talent.”

He was then joined by the US singer for a performance of Sanchez’s 2022 song Until I Found You.

– Brandon Flowers

The Graham Norton Show – London
Brandon Flowers (Yui Mok/PA)

The biggest star to join John on stage was The Killers frontman, who appeared for Tiny Dancer.

Introducing him, John said: “My next guest I first met in 2005 when I first started playing Las Vegas, and he came to my hotel suite to play me his band’s first album Hot Fuss – we’ve been friends ever since.”

He added that Flowers was “the first person I thought of” to be a guest during his set.

– Rina Sawayama

John Wick: Chapter 4 – gala screening – London
Rina Sawayama (Ian West/PA)

The Japanese-British singer was hailed by John as “an extraordinary talent and amazing recording artist”.

The fourth surprise guest of the night joined him to perform Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

More in this section

Human remains found in the area where actor Julian Sands went missing Human remains found in the area where actor Julian Sands went missing
Sarah Jessica Parker rewears iconic Vivienne Westwood wedding dress in And Just Like That Sarah Jessica Parker rewears iconic Vivienne Westwood wedding dress in And Just Like That
Guns N’ Roses triumph with Glastonbury debut as Lana Del Rey has power cut off Guns N’ Roses triumph with Glastonbury debut as Lana Del Rey has power cut off
showbizrina sawayamaglastonburybrandon flowerselton johnguestsjacob luskstephen sanchez
Ross Kemp turned down OceanGate submersible trip over safety fears

Ross Kemp turned down OceanGate submersible trip over safety fears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more