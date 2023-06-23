Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 08:32

Politicians and media rub shoulders at Murdoch annual party

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among those attending the event at Spencer House in London on Thursday
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

UK politicians from across the parties rubbed shoulders with members of the media at Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch’s annual party.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among those attending the event at Spencer House in London on Thursday.

Murdoch annual party
UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Sunak arrived with his wife, Akshata Murty, where they were joined by former UK prime minister Liz Truss and mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

UK cabinet member attendees also included home secretary Suella Braverman, foreign secretary James Cleverly and deputy prime  minister Oliver Dowden.

Murdoch annual party
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan leave the Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch annual party (Victoria Jones/PA)

Journalists and broadcasters invited to the party included DJ Chris Evans, Vanessa Feltz and Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine.

Media tycoon Mr Murdoch, 92, was pictured arriving alone to the event, after having called off his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith in April, just two weeks after announcing it in the US media.

Murdoch annual party
Former UK prime minister Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)

It comes after a judge ruled that a claim by actor Hugh Grant over alleged phone hacking by The Sun newspaper, which is published by Mr Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN), could proceed to trial.

The British actor, 62, is bringing legal action alleging he was targeted by journalists and private investigators against NGN, which denies any unlawful activity.

Murdoch annual party
Chris Evans leaves the Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch annual party (Victoria Jones/PA)

The trial is due to take place in January next year.

