Terminator star Linda Hamilton joins cast of Stranger Things season five

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Terminator star Linda Hamilton has joined the cast of Stranger Things season five, Netflix has announced.

The 66-year-old actress, who made her first appears as Sarah Connor in The Terminator, will play an undisclosed character in the last series of the popular science-fiction show.

Across four seasons, set in the 1980s, the residents of fictional town Hawkins, Indiana, have had to fight off the dark forces from an alternate dimension.

Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard are among the cast.

🚨Breaking News From #TUDUM🚨



Linda Hamilton is joining the cast of Stranger Things 5! pic.twitter.com/qYJMeGS700 — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

Hamilton, who was also in Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Terminator: Dark Fate opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger as the machine, was revealed at Tudum 2023: A Netflix Global Fan Event in Brazil on Saturday.

Meanwhile, actress Lily Collins revealed that her character in Emily In Paris will go on a Roman holiday in the fourth season of the Netflix show.

The 34-year-old star plays Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper, as she navigates life in Paris after landing her dream job.

In a video, Collins said: “We are getting ready for season four of Emily In Paris and are so excited to see what’s next for Emily.

“It’s safe to say we ended on a dramatic note last season and surprise it does not end there.”

She also talked about the “question on everyone’s minds” if “Emily, and Gabriel finally get together”.

Collins added: “I wish I could tell you more, but you’ll just have to wait to find out.

“What I can tell you is that we have more fun, more fashion and of course, more drama in store for you all.

“Emily is going to have to decide if everything she’s ever wanted is really what she needs and while Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris.

“Her life takes some unexpected twists this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”

In the classic film Roman Holiday, Audrey Hepburn stars as a princess who travels to Rome where she meets Gregory Peck’s character, a reporter.

Hugely popular romantic comedy drama Emily In Paris had its third series on the streaming giant in December.

The show also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat and William Abadie.

Do contain your excitement. Your first look at Bridgerton Season 3 has arrived. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/m5icMZACvM — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) June 17, 2023

Elsewhere, pictures from hit period drama Bridgerton were released teasing images of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

In the series of images, Penelope looks downcast in a sparkly silver dress and dramatic while looking at Colin.

Over the course of several seasons, Penelope has nursed a secret crush on the third Bridgerton son and a double life as Lady Whistledown, the author of a gossip newsletter.

Derry Girls star Coughlan also told the event: “This season Penelope returns to London determined to become a new woman with a new independence and a new determination.

“I can promise you quite a scandalous season and we cannot wait to take you along for the carriage ride.”

She added: “Both Colin and Pen have done some growing up and only time will tell how their friendship will develop.

“For book fans, you may have an idea but I can promise you are in for a magical and romantic season.”

Meanwhile, Thor star Chris Hemsworth also announced that Extraction will be followed by a third instalment of the action thriller film series.

Netflix also revealed first looks at its live action adaption of children’s fantasy cartoon Avatar: The Last Airbender, which will arrive in 2024, and Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss’s mystery programme 3 Body Problem.