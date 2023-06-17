Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 16:12

Amy Dowden reveals two tumours were removed during cancer surgery

The Strictly Come Dancing professional announced she had undergone a mastectomy.
Amy Dowden reveals two tumours were removed during cancer surgery

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Amy Dowden has revealed two tumours were removed during her breast cancer surgery.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, 32, found out in May that she had stage three cancer and announced earlier this month that she had undergone a mastectomy.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror about how she is feeling post-treatment, Dowden said: “The cancer is in the lab now, which is the most important thing.

“The hardest time was waiting for surgery, thinking: ‘I have cancer inside me’.

“You’re thinking ‘It’s grade three, what if it’s spreading, what if it spreads tonight?’

“The feeling of it made me feel disgusted, disgusting. That’s the time I was randomly crying, emotional… but we drove away and I thought: ‘It’s gone’.”

The Welsh ballroom and Latin American dancer, who joined the BBC celebrity competition show in 2017, also said her doctors have reconstructed her breast during a three-hour surgery after her mastectomy.

She added: “Every day has got better in terms of soreness.

“I think how quickly I have felt myself again has made me feel more positive.”

Dowden – who was a finalist on Strictly four years ago with CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual – had revealed she had found a lump in her breast the day before she planned to go on a belated honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones in April. They had married in July 2022.

The Caerphilly-born dancer has also been vocal in raising awareness of Crohn’s disease and plans to highlight the risks of breast cancer.

“I want to get people to check, and I wanted them to be aware of what they’re looking for,” she also told the Mirror.

Dowden said she is getting a test for a breast cancer (BRCA) gene which, according to the NHS, can increase the chances of cancer developing.

More in this section

Olly Murs ‘asks for luck’ as he dresses up as Jack Grealish for stag do Olly Murs ‘asks for luck’ as he dresses up as Jack Grealish for stag do
Adrian Dunbar's detective drama Ridley to return for a second series Adrian Dunbar's detective drama Ridley to return for a second series
Harrison Ford ‘due a bit of a rest’ after closing final Indiana Jones chapter Harrison Ford ‘due a bit of a rest’ after closing final Indiana Jones chapter
bbcshowbizstrictly come dancingdowdenamy dowden
Two more Love Islanders leave villa after being voted out by fellow contestants

Two more Love Islanders leave villa after being voted out by fellow contestants

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more