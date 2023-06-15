Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 06:32

Megan McKenna announces engagement to footballer Oliver Burke

The X Factor: Celebrity winner said her new fiance had ‘opened up a world I never thought was possible’ as she shared the news on social media
Megan McKenna announces engagement to footballer Oliver Burke

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Former reality TV star and country musician Megan McKenna has announced she is engaged to partner Oliver Burke.

The X Factor: Celebrity winner said her new fiance had “opened up a world I never thought was possible” as she shared the news on social media.

McKenna has starred in a raft of TV shows including Celebrity Big Brother and Celebs Go Dating, but is most well-known for her stint on The Only Way Is Essex.

She and Millwall footballer Burke posted a short video on Instagram on Wednesday announcing the news.

The video showed the pair arrive at an exotic location by boat, with McKenna blindfolded, before Burke got down on one knee, and pyrotechnics flared.

Captioning the video, McKenna wrote: “YES YES YES a thousand times YES.

“You have opened up a world I never thought was possible. I love you Oliver Burke… Here’s to forever my future husband.”

On his own page, Burke wrote: “I promise to love you for the rest of my life. I can’t wait to grow old with you, my wife to be. I love you. Forever. And always.”

McKenna has been linked with both Towie star Pete Wicks and former Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis, who was found dead in March 2019.

In November 2019 she was crowned the winner of the X Factor: Celebrity’s first series, beating off competition from professional quizzer Jenny Ryan, girl band V5 and identical twins Max and Harvey.

More in this section

BBC boss tells MPs there are imbalances of power in ‘strange’ TV industry BBC boss tells MPs there are imbalances of power in ‘strange’ TV industry
Jodie Comer ‘overwhelmed’ after first Tony Award win for Prima Facie Jodie Comer ‘overwhelmed’ after first Tony Award win for Prima Facie
Niall Horan joins latest episode of Trainspotting With Francis Bourgeois Niall Horan joins latest episode of Trainspotting With Francis Bourgeois
showbizmckennax factorthe only way is essexoliver burkemegan mckenna
ITV boss denies ‘arrogance’ in handling of Rebecca Ferguson complaints

ITV boss denies ‘arrogance’ in handling of Rebecca Ferguson complaints

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more