Lindsay Lohan: I can’t wait to see what it’s like to just be a mom

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Lindsay Lohan has said she “can’t wait” to be a mother as she revealed the parenting advice that her former co-star Jamie Lee Curtis gave her.

The Mean Girls actress (36) announced she was expecting her first child in March by posting a photo on her Instagram of a baby grow with “coming soon” written across the item.

In an interview with US magazine Allure, Lohan shared her excitement and the “unexciting” way she told her husband Bader Shammas the happy news.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom”, she said.

She also admitted she has been finding pending motherhood “overwhelming” but “in a good way”, adding that she has been tearful lately.

“Happy tears. That’s just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion.”

She married her financier husband in April 2022 and later that year she fell pregnant.

The actress recalled that she took a pregnancy test and after it confirmed her suspicions, she walked into the next room and announced the news to her husband.

“It was so unexciting. I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’”, she said.

Lohan’s breakout role came in the 1998 film The Parent Trap in which she played estranged twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James.

It was a critical success and helped launch Lohan’s acting career.

She went on to star in multiple popular noughties films including Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, Herbie Fully Loaded and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen.

Lohan revealed that her Freaky Friday on-screen mother, Jamie Lee Curtis, was among those who have given her advice.

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine'”, she said.

Lohan took a partial step back from the Hollywood limelight after years of tabloid attention alongside pop star Britney Spears and US socialite Paris Hilton.

She has returned to screens of recent following a rom-com deal with Netflix which included last year’s Falling for Christmas and this year’s Irish Wish.

The actress is now considering her next career move, saying that living in Dubai “gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next”.”

“Do I want to build my own brand? Do I want to relaunch a new production company? All of these kinds of things I can take time to think about”, she added.