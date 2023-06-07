Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 12:43

Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear has dementia, husband announces

She played Bet Lynch on Coronation Street.
Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear has dementia, husband announces

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Coronation Street legend Julie Goodyear has had a “heart-breaking diagnosis” of dementia, her husband has announced.

The 81-year-old actress is best known for her role in Weatherfield as Rovers Return barmaid Bet Lynch.

Celebrity Big Brother Summer 2012
Former Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother. Photo: Ian West/PA

In a statement released on Wednesday, her husband Scott Brand said: “My darling wife and I have had to come to terms with this heart-breaking diagnosis.

“Unfortunately, Julie has been suffering forgetfulness for some time and we have been seeking medical advice and assistance, but we now know that there is no hope of a reversal in the situation – and that her condition will get progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse.

“We have taken the decision to publicly announce the diagnosis as Julie still loves visiting friends and eating out.

“Inevitably she is recognised, and fans love to meet her – and she them – but she can get confused particularly if she is tired. I hope people will understand.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother housemate remains a patron of Willow Wood Hospice in Greater Manchester.

More in this section

Love Island returns with new batch of contestants for 10th season Love Island returns with new batch of contestants for 10th season
Charlie Brooker says he tried using ChatGPT to write a new Black Mirror episode Charlie Brooker says he tried using ChatGPT to write a new Black Mirror episode
Lewis Capaldi cancels all commitments until Glastonbury to ‘rest and recover’ Lewis Capaldi cancels all commitments until Glastonbury to ‘rest and recover’
coronation streetshowbizcelebrity big brothergoodyearjulie goodyearscott brandwillow wood hospice
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy ‘no longer romantically involved’ – reports

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy ‘no longer romantically involved’ – reports

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more