Amanda Holden’s most extravagant fashion from the BGT live shows

By Prudence Wade, PA

Amanda Holden has kicked off the first round of Britain’s Got Talent live shows in eye-catching style.

The TV judge and radio host is known for her colourful and daring fashion choices – and she’s been pulling out all the stops for the semi-finals of the popular talent show.

Holden, 52, wowed in a bright yellow latex ensemble for the first live show.

The outfit – by Atsuko Kudo Couture Latex Design – was made up of a corset top and matching skirt with a long train.

The Plain Paris Cup Bustier Corset retails at £654.17, and the skirt costs £329.17.

For the second night’s look, Holden tapped into the ever-popular trend for ‘nearly naked’ dresses.

The strapless, semi-sheer dress had delicate floral embroidery and a dramatic leg slit.

It was by Vietnamese designer Tran Hung, a brand with a romantic take on eveningwear. Hung’s designs have previously been worn by Bridgerton actor Nicola Coughlan, Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri.

Holden tends to prefer long gowns for her TV appearances, but she’ll occasionally experiment with a mini.

This silver leopard print dress with a halterneck was by celebrity-favourite designer Miss Sohee – known for her dramatic gowns, one of her custom designs was recently worn by actor Halle Bailey at The Little Mermaid premiere in London.

Holden accessorised the look with on-trend platform heels – D’Accori’s Satin Platform Pumps, retailing at £950 from Harrods.

For the most recent live show, Holden chose an experimental white two-piece.

The top was a bespoke moulded bustier with a rippling effect by Cameron Hancock, paired with a strappy white column skirt from Monot – a cult brand known for its ultra-sexy cut-out designs.

Holden gave the look a Grecian vibe, with chunky gold jewellery and a slicked-back topknot.