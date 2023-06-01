Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 21:59

Phillip Schofield is ‘broken and ashamed’ after revealing affair

The presenter has resigned from ITV and This Morning.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Phillip Schofield has said he is “utterly broken and ashamed” over the affair he had with a younger male colleague, but denies grooming the man.

He resigned from ITV last week and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

In his first interview since leaving the broadcaster and This Morning, the 61-year-old presenter told The Sun: “I did not, I did not (groom him).

“There are accusations of all sorts of things. It never came across that way because we’d become mates. I don’t know about that.

“But of course I understand that there will be a massive judgment, but bearing in mind, I have never exercised that anywhere else.”

