Stars of Ted Lasso join Los Angeles picket lines to support striking writers

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

British stars of hit Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso have joined picket lines in Los Angeles amid the ongoing Hollywood writers strike.

Hannah Waddingham, Nick Mohammed, James Lance and Jeremy Swift were all pictured outside Warner Bros studios in Burbank, California on Tuesday.

Over 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have been on strike since May 2, primarily over royalties from streaming media.

On our final day as Richmond Greyhounds….there’s nowhere else we could be. Thank you so much to our magnificent writers’ room. We’d be NOTHING without you. #WritersStrike #tedlasso #believe 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/YmYpZySiGu — Hannah Waddingham.💣 (@hanwaddingham) May 30, 2023

Ted Lasso cast members showed their solidarity ahead of the finale of series three of the award-winning show, which is due to air on Wednesday.

Sharing a picture of herself and other cast mates holding placards in front of the studio, Waddingham thanked the show’s “magnificent writers’ room”.

“On our final day as Richmond Greyhounds… there’s nowhere else we could be,” she said.

“Thank you so much to our magnificent writers’ room. We’d be NOTHING without you.”

Cast members Billy Harris, Kola Bokinni, Toheeb Jimoh and Moe Jeudy-Lamour, were also pictured, along with Ted Lasso stars Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis.

Hunt, who co-created the show alongside Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, also wrote on Instagram: “Much thanks to the gang for taking some time on such a big day to show their support for #wgastrong #tedlasso.”