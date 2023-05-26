Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 15:31

Damien Hirst painting of Leonardo DiCaprio sells for more than €1m at auction

The work was signed by the artist and actor
Damien Hirst painting of Leonardo DiCaprio sells for more than €1m at auction

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

A painting of Leonardo DiCaprio by Damien Hirst has been bought for more than £1 million at auction.

The colourful work, a household gloss on canvas, was signed by both the British artist and Titanic actor DiCaprio before being sold at the amfAR gala in Cannes to raise money for Aids research.

The organisation confirmed to the PA news agency that the piece, which formed part of Hirst’s Spin Paintings and was dated as 2016 online, was bought for €1.2 million on Thursday.

However, it did not receive the highest bid of the night, with a bespoke Aston Martin going for €1.5 million.

The work was donated by collector Christian Levett, who said on Instagram he bought the piece at a DiCaprio party in St Tropez in 2016.

Oscar-winning actor DiCaprio, 48, was reportedly in attendance at the amfAR gala along with his mother Irmelin Indenbirken.

Other stars including Hollywood actresses Rebel Wilson and Eva Longoria, British actors Ed Westwick and Kate Beckinsale, and model Heidi Klum were pictured at the 29th edition of the auction by the foundation.

Singers Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Gladys Knight and Adam Lambert were also set to be among the performers on the night.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Heidi Klum, pictured, attending the amfAR Gala (Doug Peters/PA)

On Saturday, DiCaprio’s new movie Killers Of The Flower Moon made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

The western follows the story of Native Americans in the 1920s and also stars Robert De Niro and is directed by Martin Scorsese.

Hirst emerged on to the art scene in the late 1980s and is known for his eclectic work, which has included butterfly collages as well as controversial creations such as a formaldehyde-preserved shark.

In 2014 at an amfAR event in Cannes, the 57-year-old’s sculpture, which contained the gilded skeleton of a woolly mammoth, was auctioned for €11 million.

More in this section

‘I’m not superwoman’ – Helen Flanagan on making it work as a single mum ‘I’m not superwoman’ – Helen Flanagan on making it work as a single mum
Eva Green to receive more than £1m towards legal costs after court win over film Eva Green to receive more than £1m towards legal costs after court win over film
Hugh Grant’s claims of unlawful activity against The Sun to be tried at London court Hugh Grant’s claims of unlawful activity against The Sun to be tried at London court
charityshowbizartrebel wilsonleonardo dicaprioadam lambertkate beckinsaleeva longoriacannesdicaprioed westwickheidi klumamfar galachristian levettdamian hirstirmelin indenbirken
Cher recalls ‘laughing like crazy’ with Tina Turner despite her long illness

Cher recalls ‘laughing like crazy’ with Tina Turner despite her long illness

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more