Roscommon pub offers free pints to all Ryans in honour of final Late Late Show

Kenneth Fox

A Roscommon pub will pay tribute to departing Late Late Show host, Ryan Tubridy, at the same time the RTÉ star hosts his final show on Friday night.

As the Roscommon Herald reports, Spells Bar in Ballaghaderreen, is throwing a special party — Farewell to Ryan — in honour of Tubs’ tenure in charge of the world’s longest-running chat show.

Anyone whose first name or surname is Ryan will be entitled to a free drink when the party gets underway at 9.30pm.

Of course, no Late Late Show party would be complete without everyone in attendance getting giddy at the prospect of some prizes, so Spells has organised a special lucky bag for “everybody in the audience”.

Ryan was made aware of Spells’ farewell party and responded on his Instagram account with “ah here!”

After 14 years in the hot seat, Tubridy will host his last Late Late show this evening.

President Michael D Higgins has invited Tubridy to join him in Áras an Uachtaráin on tonight's show. He has been a regular guest throughout his presidency.

The President will share his thoughts about where the nation is at, as we move on from the Centenary commemorations and why we must never forget the lessons of the past.

In a special Toy Show reunion, some of the favourite kids from over the years will bid Tubridy a fond farewell behind the biggest moments from the nation's favourite night of the year.

Earlier this week, Patrick Kielty was announced as the new host of The Late Late Show from next season.

Kielty, originally from Dundrum in Co Down, becomes the fourth presenter of the primetime chat show for its 61st season next September.