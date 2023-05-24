Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 09:52

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden announces breast cancer diagnosis

The Welsh dancer joined the BBC competition in 2017.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Amy Dowden has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Caerphilly-born Dowden, who joined the BBC dance competition show in 2017, shared the news on Instagram, telling fans that she is “determined” to return to the dance floor as soon as she can.

The 32-year-old wrote: “Hey all, I’ve got some news which isn’t easy to share.

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer but I’m determined to get back on that dance floor before you know it.”

Dowden added a pink love heart, signing off with “Welsh love Amy” with a kiss.

It comes after she revealed she was suffering from Crohn’s disease in 2019, in a bid to help other sufferers.

Dowden married fellow professional dancer Ben Jones in a star-studded Welsh ceremony last July, after becoming engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2017.

The occasion featured a performance by Dowden’s former Strictly dance partner and member of British boyband McFly, Tom Fletcher, and an array of Strictly stars were in attendance, including fellow professional Dianne Buswell, who served as bridesmaid.

