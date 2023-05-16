Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 10:42

Sultans of Ping announce 2024 Dublin show

Formed in Cork in 1988 by Niall O'Flaherty, Pat O'Connell, Paul Fennelly and Ger Lyons, Sultans of Ping FC came to the attention of the Irish and UK music press, when 'Where's Me Jumper', crashed into the charts in 1992.
Sultans of Ping announce 2024 Dublin show

Michael Bolton

Following up two sold out shows in Cork Opera House earlier this year, The Sultans of Ping will be in Dublin for a special one night only performance in Vicar Street on Saturday, March 9th, 2024.

Returning to Dublin for the first time since 2016 tickets for The Sultans of Ping in Vicar Street go on sale Wednesday, May 17th at 10am.

Formed in Cork in 1988 by Niall O'Flaherty, Pat O'Connell, Paul Fennelly and Ger Lyons, Sultans of Ping FC came to the attention of the Irish and UK music press, when 'Where's Me Jumper', crashed into the charts in 1992.

The Sultans' star burned brightly for several years, releasing subsequent albums Teenage Drug (including the classic 'Michiko') and Good Year for Trouble.

After going their separate ways in 1997 the band reformed in 2005 amid rising interest in the band including Today FM listeners voting ‘Where’s me Jumper’ as the 2nd best Irish song of all time. The band’s music has featured on “Moone Boy” and “The Young Offenders” amongst other TV series and ‘Give Him a Ball’ is the theme track for well-known Irish Sports Podcast “Off The Ball”.

Speaking on the upcoming show in Vicar Street drummer Morty McCarthy says “the band played their first gig in Dublin way back in 1990 and have played many venues there over the years but we have never played in Vicar Street before so we are really looking forward to the show”.

More in this section

Jamie Foxx to front new gameshow following recent unspecified medical incident Jamie Foxx to front new gameshow following recent unspecified medical incident
Award-winning director aims to show new perspective on The Troubles Award-winning director aims to show new perspective on The Troubles
The Little Mermaid star hails film’s diverse cast as a ‘beautiful melting pot’ The Little Mermaid star hails film’s diverse cast as a ‘beautiful melting pot’
dublinvicar streetsultans of pingmorty mccarthy
Nick Jonas would ‘love’ to make music for Bollywood films

Nick Jonas would ‘love’ to make music for Bollywood films

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more