Sultans of Ping announce 2024 Dublin show

Following up two sold out shows in Cork Opera House earlier this year, The Sultans of Ping will be in Dublin for a special one night only performance in Vicar Street on Saturday, March 9th, 2024.

Returning to Dublin for the first time since 2016 tickets for The Sultans of Ping in Vicar Street go on sale Wednesday, May 17th at 10am.

Formed in Cork in 1988 by Niall O'Flaherty, Pat O'Connell, Paul Fennelly and Ger Lyons, Sultans of Ping FC came to the attention of the Irish and UK music press, when 'Where's Me Jumper', crashed into the charts in 1992.

The Sultans' star burned brightly for several years, releasing subsequent albums Teenage Drug (including the classic 'Michiko') and Good Year for Trouble.

After going their separate ways in 1997 the band reformed in 2005 amid rising interest in the band including Today FM listeners voting ‘Where’s me Jumper’ as the 2nd best Irish song of all time. The band’s music has featured on “Moone Boy” and “The Young Offenders” amongst other TV series and ‘Give Him a Ball’ is the theme track for well-known Irish Sports Podcast “Off The Ball”.

Speaking on the upcoming show in Vicar Street drummer Morty McCarthy says “the band played their first gig in Dublin way back in 1990 and have played many venues there over the years but we have never played in Vicar Street before so we are really looking forward to the show”.