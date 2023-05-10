Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 08:43

Dolly Parton announces release date for first ever rock album, Rockstar

The sprawling 30-track album features a slew of all-star collaborations with artists including Sir Elton John, Sting and Sir Paul McCartney.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Dolly Parton has announced the release date for her first ever rock album, Rockstar.

The sprawling 30-track album features a slew of all-star collaborations with artists including Sir Elton John, Sting, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr.

The album is due for release on November 17th, 2023.

The US country-music legend, 77, said creating the album was “a joy beyond measure”.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album, Rockstar,” she said in a statement online.

“I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure.

“I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together.”

The album was inspired by Parton’s 2022 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

She initially resisted the honour, saying she felt she had not “earned the right” and would “respectfully bow out” of the process.

 

But following fan protests she said she would accept the accolade “gracefully” and would try and “live up to the honour”.

The Jolene singer went on to headline the ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles in November.

Rockstar includes nine original songs and 21 well-known rock anthems.

Its lead original track, World On Fire, will be released on Thursday May 11th to coincide with its world premiere performance at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards.

Parton collaborated with Sir Elton John on his hit Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.

Sting features on the album to sing Every Breath You Take, by The Police.

Other collaborators include US musical heavyweights Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett, Pink, and Brandi Carlile.

Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus also features on the album, as does pop megastar Lizzo.


