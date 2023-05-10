Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 06:22

Robert De Niro (79) reveals he has welcomed his seventh child

The Oscar-winning actor (79) shared the news during a recent interview about his upcoming film About My Father.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Robert De Niro has revealed he has welcomed his seventh child.

The Oscar-winning actor (79) shared the news during a recent interview with ET Canada about his upcoming film About My Father.

Asked about being a father of six, he corrected the reporter, saying: “Seven, actually … I just had a baby.”

Representatives for De Niro later confirmed the news to the PA news agency.

De Niro stars alongside Sebastian Maniscalco in About My Father, which sees a man encouraged by his fiancee to bring his father along to spend a holiday weekend with her wealthy and eccentric family.

The Irishman International Premiere and Closing Gala – BFI London Film Festival 2019
The Oscar-winning actor shared the news during a recent interview about his upcoming film About My Father. Photo: Ian West/PA

Asked about his own experiences of fatherhood, De Niro told ET Canada: ”I don’t think I’ve ever been a cool father.

“I’m ok. My kids disagree with me at times, they’re respectful.

“My daughter is 11 and she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her and adore her.”

He added: “With my youngest now there will be more to come but that’s, you know – that’s what it is.”

 

De Niro has six other children: Drena, Raphael, Aaron, Julian, Elliot and Helen.

The veteran actor added that sometimes he has to be “stern about stuff” with his children.

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, (sometimes) you just have no choice,” he told ET Canada.

“And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

