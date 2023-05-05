Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 11:53

Keeley Hawes on feeling ‘invisible’ in the beauty world at 47

The Line of Duty star has been re-appointed as brand ambassador for No7. By Katie Wright.
By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor

Keeley Hawes says she is ‘delighted’ to return to her role as brand ambassador for No7, 16 years after she first fronted a campaign for the Boots skincare brand.

The British actor – who has starred in hit series including Line of Duty, Bodyguard and Spooks – has been enlisted for the launch of a new anti-ageing range.

“I feel delighted to be invited back to work with No7 for the launch of its latest skincare innovation, Future Renew,” Hawes says.

“No7 has always been a big part of my life. I was the face of the brand for three years when we last partnered and I’ve always used the products, so it never really felt like I had gone away.”

The Bafta-nominated star is passionate about skincare, but says her age group isn’t always represented in the beauty industry.

“I’m 47 and at this age, there is a tendency to feel a little invisible in the world of beauty and fashion,” says the London-born actor, who is married to Succession star Matthew Macfadyen, with whom she has two teenage children, Maggie and Ralph (she also has an older son, Myles, from a previous marriage).

“I’ve found it hugely encouraging that I’ve been asked to come back at this point in my life to front one of the biggest skincare innovations ever seen on the high street.”

Hawes, who most recently starred alongside Macfadyen in ITV series Stonehouse, says she prioritises skincare now more than ever.

“I’ve always enjoyed skincare, but I didn’t have as much time when I was younger to take care of my skin in the way I probably should have.

“I certainly think about my skin a lot more now than I did then. I’ve found that factors such as environment and stress have definitely impacted my skin.”

To mark the new launch, Hawes reveals her skincare secrets and her biggest beauty regrets…

What’s your daily skincare routine?

“I try to keep my skincare routine quite straight forward and quick – this way, I find I’m more likely to be religious with it.

“I have a three-step routine: serum, eye serum and day cream or night cream. This tends to take me around three minutes – a minute for each step.

“But I think that’s the beauty – you don’t have to invest too much time in a solid skincare routine.

“I usually start my skincare routine in the shower, I love a flannel. It’s old school, but it works for me.”

What beauty advice would you give your younger self?

“Whatever advice I would have given to my younger self, I probably wouldn’t have listened to. Maybe just stay away from sunbeds!”

What’s your biggest beauty regret?

“I don’t really like to have regrets, especially when it comes to my skincare, as usually anything that might be a regret is a result of me having a great time, such as the nights where you forgot to take your make-up off!

“But I would say, not taking off my make-up properly when I was younger is something I regret, and overplucking my eyebrows!”

What’s the best beauty tip you’ve ever been given?

“Moisturise! From very early age. Oh, and SPF!

“Now I try to make sure I always take my make-up off before going to bed – no one wakes up in the morning glad that they left their make-up on!”

What skincare secrets have you learnt over the years?

“I’ve learnt that environmental impact – including sun exposure – is the number one factor that can impact the skin, and results in skin damage, along with diet, sleep and stress.

“This is where Future Renew has been a huge staple in my skincare regime, to help reverse the damage I may have caused over the years.

“It’s never too late to start addressing the signs of skin damage, our skincare regime can be a good place to start, whilst tackling the lifestyle factors too.”

What do you think of No7’s new Future Renew range?

“I have been using Future Renew for a while before the official launch.

“The range is incredible – it contains a world-first super-peptide that you won’t find in any other product, that helps to reverse the visible signs of skin damage.”

