Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 17:29

‘The bedrock of my life’ – Michael Palin announces death of wife of 57 years

The TV veteran shared a tribute on his official website.
‘The bedrock of my life’ – Michael Palin announces death of wife of 57 years

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Monty Python star Sir Michael Palin has announced the death of his wife of 57 years.

The actor and TV veteran, 79, wrote on his website that Helen, whom he met while still a teenager, had been suffering from chronic pain and kidney failure.

He described her as “the bedrock of my life” and asked for privacy while their family grieves.

 

Palin met his future wife while holidaying in the seaside town of Southwold, Suffolk, and later fictionalised the encounter in a 1987 TV drama for the BBC titled East Of Ipswich.

The couple share three children and four grandchildren.

“My dearest wife Helen died peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday morning,” Palin wrote in a post on Tuesday.

“She had been suffering with chronic pain for several years, which was compounded a few years ago by a diagnosis of kidney failure.

“We first met on a summer holiday on the Suffolk coast when we were both 16 and we married in our early 20s.”

 

Noting the pair celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary two and a half weeks ago, Palin added: “Her death is an indescribable loss for myself, our three children and four grandchildren.

“Helen was the bedrock of my life. Her quietly wise judgement informed all my decisions and her humour and practical good sense was at the heart of our life together.”

Palin has become known for his globetrotting BBC travel programmes, which have seen him visit locations including North Korea and the Himalayas.

He underwent surgery in September 2019 to fix a “leaky” heart valve, cancelling a UK-wide book tour to allow for three months of recovery.

He was knighted in 2019 for services to travel, culture and geography, marking his post-Python career in TV and writing.

More in this section

Kim Kardashian officiates her hair stylist’s intimate Las Vegas wedding Kim Kardashian officiates her hair stylist’s intimate Las Vegas wedding
Labour ‘would clean up politics and have independent process for chair of BBC’ Labour ‘would clean up politics and have independent process for chair of BBC’
Karl Lagerfeld’s cat honoured at Met Gala with feline-inspired outfits Karl Lagerfeld’s cat honoured at Met Gala with feline-inspired outfits
showbizmonty pythonmichael palinpalin
Hollywood screenwriters to strike for first time in 15 years over pay

Hollywood screenwriters to strike for first time in 15 years over pay

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more