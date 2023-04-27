Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 13:58

Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black faces trial accused of nightclub assault

The American filmmaker appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, a court official confirmed
Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black faces trial accused of nightclub assault

By PA Reporter

British Olympian Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black faces trial in August accused of assaulting a woman in a London nightclub.

The Oscar-winning American filmmaker (48) appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, a court official confirmed.

Black, who married the Olympic champion diver (28) in 2017, is charged with assaulting Terry Edwardes by beating on August 18th last year, according to court papers.

The official said he has pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted unconditional bail ahead of a trial on August 8th this year.

Tom Daley and his partner Dustin Lance Black attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena in London (Ian West/PA)

Police said officers were called to a club in Soho, in London’s West End, at around 12.30am on August 18th last year following reports of “an altercation” between a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s.

A statement said Black was charged with common assault on February 17th.

“He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday April 27, where he pleaded not guilty,” it said.

“He will next appear at the same court on Tuesday August 8.”

Black won an Oscar for best original screenplay for Milk, a film based on the life of gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk.

He married Olympian Daley at Dartmoor National Park in 2017 after they got engaged in 2015 and the couple have two sons.

More in this section

Florence Pugh debuts dramatic new Valentino campaign Florence Pugh debuts dramatic new Valentino campaign
Aaron Paul and Salma Hayek Pinault to star in Black Mirror season six Aaron Paul and Salma Hayek Pinault to star in Black Mirror season six
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling channel Barbiecore fashion Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling channel Barbiecore fashion
courtsblacktom daleydustin lance blackterry edwardes
Hugh Grant accuses Sun publisher of unlawful acts including ‘burglaries to order’

Hugh Grant accuses Sun publisher of unlawful acts including ‘burglaries to order’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more