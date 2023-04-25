Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 16:22

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a father

The 33-year-old has been in a relationship with fellow actor Erin Darke for more than a decade.
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a father

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Daniel Radcliffe has welcomed his first child with long-term partner Erin Darke.

A representative of the Harry Potter star, 33, confirmed the news to the PA news agency.

The couple announced they were expecting in March. They reportedly met on the set of the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings.

It comes after fellow Harry Potter star Rupert Grint also became a father, in 2020.

Snatch premiere
Fellow Harry Potter star Rupert Grint became a father in 2020 (Tim Ireland/PA)

The actor, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the wizarding franchise, welcomed a daughter with his partner Georgia Groome.

Radcliffe, whose other film roles include 2012 horror The Woman In Black and 2016 surreal comedy Swiss Army Man, divides his time between the UK and US, with Darke.

Michigan-born Darke is best known for her role in 2015 series Good Girl Revolt, and more recently appeared in Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Kill Your Darlings followed the early lives of some of the most prominent figures of the Beat Generation of poets and writers, including Jack Kerouac and William S Burroughs.

In the film Radcliffe played the acclaimed US poet Allen Ginsberg while Darke starred opposite him as Gwendolyn, who develops a crush on the writer without realising he is gay.

More in this section

Kevin Spacey dials in for court hearing ahead of trial for alleged sex offences Kevin Spacey dials in for court hearing ahead of trial for alleged sex offences
Paul Rudd drinks beer and sings chants with fans at Wrexham pub Paul Rudd drinks beer and sings chants with fans at Wrexham pub
James Corden to host his final episode of The Late Late Show James Corden to host his final episode of The Late Late Show
daniel radcliffeshowbizharry potterradcliffeerin darke
Hosting duo announced for ITV’s revival of Big Brother

Hosting duo announced for ITV’s revival of Big Brother

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more