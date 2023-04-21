Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 13:27

Kevin Spacey dials in for court hearing ahead of trial for alleged sex offences

The Hollywood star (63) has previously denied 12 charges between 2001 and 2013.
Kevin Spacey dials in for court hearing ahead of trial for alleged sex offences

By Henry Vaughan, PA

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has appeared in court by video-link ahead of his June trial for sexual offences against four men.

The Hollywood star (63) has previously denied 12 charges between 2001 and 2013.

Spacey appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London on Friday for a pre-trial hearing wearing a grey suit, light shirt and burgundy tie.

Actor Kevin Spacey appearing via videolink at Southwark Crown Court in London (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Actor Kevin Spacey appearing via videolink at Southwark Crown Court in London (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He spoke to confirm his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, and to say he could hear the judge, Mr Justice Wall, who also appeared by video-link.

Only Spacey’s barrister Patrick Gibbs KC appeared in person, but he refused to confirm where his client was appearing from.

The court heard a four-week trial is due to start on June 28 and Spacey may be required to appear for a further hearing in May.

The two-time Academy Award winner, known for starring in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects and House Of Cards, faces a total of 12 charges relating to four men between 2001 and 2013.

Spacey pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, in January.

He had previously denied four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey has been granted unconditional bail.

More in this section

Cruise ship staff ‘tried to save man in water on night Levi Davis disappeared’ Cruise ship staff ‘tried to save man in water on night Levi Davis disappeared’
Britain’s Got Talent fire stunt prompts hundreds of Ofcom complaints Britain’s Got Talent fire stunt prompts hundreds of Ofcom complaints
Women and girls ‘traumatised’ by social media, warns Georgia Harrison Women and girls ‘traumatised’ by social media, warns Georgia Harrison
courtsshowbizkevin spaceyoscarspaceysouthwark crown courtamerican beautykevin spacey fowlerthe usual suspects
Rita Ora announces release date for third studio album You &amp; I

Rita Ora announces release date for third studio album You & I

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more