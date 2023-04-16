Sun, 16 Apr, 2023 - 20:47

Holly Willoughby taking time off from This Morning due to shingles

The infection, which results in a painful rash, is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox.
Holly Willoughby taking time off from This Morning due to shingles

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Holly Willoughby is off from presenting This Morning for a “few days” due to having shingles.

The ITV talk show host has been away during the Easter holidays along with Phillip Schofield whom the programme said is returning this week.

In an Instagram post, Willoughby: “Hi… Just to let you know I may be away for the rest of the week as I have shingles… I’ll be back as soon as I’m better. Huge love, Holly.”

The infection, which causes a painful rash, is caused by the same virus as chickenpox.

According to Mayo Clinic, the varicella-zoster virus stays in your body and when it is re-activated, blotches appear on the skin and patients report feeling generally unwell and like they have a headache.

When Willoughby and Schofield, who also present ITV’s Dancing On Ice together, are not hosting their ITV talk show, then TV personality Alison Hammond and former The X Factor presenter Dermot O’Leary step in.

On Monday, This Morning said The Hit List presenter and former The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes will be in the studio alongside Schofield to host.

The talk show wrote on social media: “Tomorrow at 10am on ITV1 and STV, it’s welcome back after the Easter holidays to Phillip and get better soon to Holly who’s off ill for a few days.

“Phillip and Rochelle have a packed show… and a very special live announcement from Alison Hammond around midday.”

More in this section

Antiques Roadshow expert Judith Miller dies aged 71 Antiques Roadshow expert Judith Miller dies aged 71
Liam Payne tells how being a father encourages him to support Soccer Aid Liam Payne tells how being a father encourages him to support Soccer Aid
Crime author and ‘Heavenly Creatures’ killer Anne Perry dies aged 84 Crime author and ‘Heavenly Creatures’ killer Anne Perry dies aged 84
showbizholly willoughbythis morningwilloughbyshingles
British fashion designer Dame Mary Quant dies aged 93

British fashion designer Dame Mary Quant dies aged 93

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more