Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 10:55

Steve McQueen’s Ferrari 275 GTB is heading to auction

Late Hollywood icon’s Ferrari could fetch as much as $7 million
Ted Welford, PA Motoring reporter

A 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 first delivered to Hollywood star Steve McQueen is heading to auction later this year.

The 275 GTB/4 by Scaglietti is already considered one of the most desirable classic Ferrari models around, but this 1967 adds even further provenance as it was first delivered to Steve McQueen, who owned the car for more than four years.

McQueen is considered a motoring icon of the silver screen, best known for his work in the films Bullitt (1968) and Le Mans (1971).

The 275 GTB/4 was brought back to its original ‘McQueen’ specification by Ferrari Classiche – the supercar firm’s in-house restoration service – between 2010 and 2013. Since then, it has been displayed in Ferrari’s official museum in Maranello, as well as appearing at the Villa d’Este Concorso d’Eleganza.

It’s being sold by RM Sotheby’s at its sale coinciding with Monterey Car Week in California on August 18th and 19th, with an estimate of $5 million-$7 million.

Other star lots at the Monterey sale include a rare Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider, one of just 121 made. Finished in its original black colour scheme, it is estimated to sell for $2.8 million-$3.2 million.

The 1938 BMW 328 Special Competition Roadster is one of just three delivered to the German racing team. (RM Sotheby’s)

A collection of six cars from a private collector are also being sold, with the star model being a 1938 BMW 328 ‘Special Competition’ Roadster, one of only three supplied to the German national racing team, and considered to be one of the most historically important BMW racing cars. It has also been part of the same family ownership for 52 years, and is estimated to sell for $1.9 million-$2.9 million.

Gord Duff, global head of Auctions, RM Sotheby’s, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the former Steve McQueen 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 as our first major consignment, a perfect car to kickstart the coming lineup. But that’s just the beginning, as we’ve also secured a private collection of exceptional cars.”

