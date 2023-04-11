Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 19:35

All-terrain vehicle once owned by Jeremy Clarkson to be sold at auction

The 2005 Argo Avenger 8×8 was bought new by the former Top Gear host, before it was sold around 2010
All-terrain vehicle once owned by Jeremy Clarkson to be sold at auction

Sam Russell, PA

An amphibious all-terrain vehicle once owned by Jeremy Clarkson is to be sold at auction.

The 2005 Argo Avenger 8×8 was bought new by the journalist and former Top Gear host, before it was sold around 2010, according to auctioneers Cheffins.

It is estimated it will fetch between £2,000 to £4,000 when it goes under the hammer in Cambridge on April 22nd.

Cheffins described the vehicle as a utility task vehicle (UTV), which is a larger type of all-terrain vehicle (ATV) designed for off-roading.

A 2005 Argo Avenger 8x8 Amphibious all-terrain vehicle, which was purchased new by Jeremy Clarkson, will be sold at the Cheffins Cambridge Vintage Sale. (Cheffins/ PA)
An Argo Avenger 8×8 amphibious all-terrain vehicle, bought new by Jeremy Clarkson in 2005, is to be sold at auction (Cheffins/PA)

A UTV is designed to haul heavier loads and perhaps allow additional passengers, rather than an ATV built for one rider.

Tom Godsmark, an associate at Cheffins, said: “UTVs are all-round good fun, but this one with its previous life of having been owned by one of TV’s most popular personalities certainly gives it a whole new level of desirability.

“A true boy’s toy, the Argo Avenger is one of the most iconic amphibious vehicles on the market, and we expect this to do well at our sale.

“Unfortunately this UTV never lived at Diddly Squat Farm; however, Mr Clarkson has an army of fans out there, and, with the recent release of the latest season of Clarkson’s Farm, I am confident this will appeal to a number of buyers.”

The vehicle comes with an operation manual, service manual and safety video.

It is being sold by a machinery dealer based in Oxfordshire, and is part of the Cheffins Cambridge Vintage Sale.

More in this section

Disney’s Star Wars celebration to take place in Japan in 2025 Disney’s Star Wars celebration to take place in Japan in 2025
Hilary Swank welcomes twins with husband Philip Schneider Hilary Swank welcomes twins with husband Philip Schneider
Abba hail ‘musical brilliance’ of long-serving guitarist Lasse Wellander Abba hail ‘musical brilliance’ of long-serving guitarist Lasse Wellander
auctionsaletop gearutvjeremy clarksonmotoringclarksoncambridgecheffinsclarkson's farmamphibiousargo avenger 8x8utility task vehicle
Alec Baldwin will not have to appear at court in person for preliminary hearing

Alec Baldwin will not have to appear at court in person for preliminary hearing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more