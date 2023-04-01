Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 20:25

Kaley Cuoco announces baby daughter with Tom Pelphrey

The Big Bang Theory star revealed her new baby’s name.
Kaley Cuoco announces baby daughter with Tom Pelphrey

By AP Reporters

Actress Kaley Cuoco is flying high after giving birth to her first child.

The star of The Flight Attendant and The Big Bang Theory said on Instagram on Saturday that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

“The new light of our lives!” Cuoco posted, along with a series of pictures of the baby, who was born on Thursday. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”

Cuoco has been married twice before, most recently to equestrian Karl Cook. The two split in 2021.

Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in January (Invision/AP)

Last year she began dating Pelphrey, and in October they announced they were expecting a child together.

The 37-year-old Cuoco appeared for 12 seasons on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

She has played the title role in The Flight Attendant on HBO Max for two seasons, and was nominated for an Emmy for each.

It is also the first child for Pelphrey, 40, who has acted primarily in soaps, including Guiding Light and As The World Turns.

More in this section

Frank Skinner breaks down on-air as he reveals former co-host fighting for life Frank Skinner breaks down on-air as he reveals former co-host fighting for life
Boris Becker: I used all my strength just to survive the day in prison Boris Becker: I used all my strength just to survive the day in prison
Gwyneth Paltrow wins US lawsuit over 2016 skiing collision in Utah Gwyneth Paltrow wins US lawsuit over 2016 skiing collision in Utah
usdigitalkaley cuococuocothe flight attendanttom pelphreybig bang theory
As Drew Barrymore has ‘first perimenopause hot flash’ on TV: What are hot flushes and how can you manage them?

As Drew Barrymore has ‘first perimenopause hot flash’ on TV: What are hot flushes and how can you manage them?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more