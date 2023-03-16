Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 22:15

Liam Neeson: A united Ireland will happen if everyone is appeased

The 70-year-old actor, who grew up in the North during the Troubles, said Protestant and Catholic voices have to be heard.
By PA Reporter

Liam Neeson has said he thinks a united Ireland “will happen” if all sides are appeased.

The Hollywood star, 70 who grew up in the North during the Troubles said Protestant and Catholic voices have to be heard.

Speaking to Sky’s Beth Rigby Interviews, the Taken actor said: “I think it will happen but, you know, everybody has to be appeased.

“The Protestants in the north of Ireland have a strong voice.

The White Crow UK Premiere – London
Liam Neeson was interviewed on Sky (Ian West/PA)

“I hear them, I know where they’re coming from, and they have to be respected.

“If there’s going to be a united Ireland, their voice has to be heard and they have to be represented, if a united Ireland comes about.”

Neeson told of theatres receiving bomb threats while he was working as a stage actor.

The actor also said the Good Friday Agreement, signed on April 10th, 1998 to bring an end to the Troubles, was “an extraordinary achievement”.

He went on: “There was just a feeling in the air, you know, of change – and change for good.”

