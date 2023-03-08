Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 07:14

Gary Lineker to be ‘spoken to’ after criticism of ‘cruel’ UK Home Office policy

The Match Of The Day host will reportedly be ‘reminded of his responsibilities on social media’ by the BBC following the post on Tuesday.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Gary Lineker will reportedly be given a talking-to by the BBC following a social media post in which he appeared to compare UK Home Office policy to Nazi Germany.

The Match Of The Day host will be “reminded of his responsibilities on social media” by the corporation following a tweet reply he sent on Tuesday, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Lineker commented on a Twitter video put out by British home secretary Suella Braverman, in which she unveiled government plans to stop migrant boats crossing the Channel.

“Good heavens, this is beyond awful,” he wrote.

Responding to the sports broadcaster, another Twitter user described his comment as “out of order”, adding that it was “easy to pontificate when it doesn’t affect you”.

Lineker responded: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

His comments were widely condemned by Tory politicians, who urged the BBC to take action.

Tory party deputy chairman Lee Anderson wrote: “This is just another example of how out of touch these overpaid stars are with the voting public.

“Instead of lecturing, Mr Lineker should stick to reading out the football scores and flogging crisps.”

A BBC source told The Daily Telegraph: “Gary will be spoken to and reminded of his responsibilities on social media.”

A spokesperson for the corporation added: “The BBC has social media guidance, which is published.

“Individuals who work for us are aware of their responsibilities relating to social media. We have appropriate internal processes in place if required.”

