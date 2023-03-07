Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 13:03

Ticketmaster website crashes as Eurovision fans try to secure tickets

Some were shown a message reading ‘500 – Internal Server Error’ while others were ejected from the queue.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Eurovision fans crashed part of the Ticketmaster website as they attempted to secure tickets to the live shows in May.

Tickets for the international music event went on sale at midday on Tuesday – with nine different live shows available.

The dedicated website page appeared to crash shortly before tickets were due to become available, with issues continuing throughout the sale.

Some were met with a “500 – Internal Server Error” message while others reported receiving a message saying their session had expired “due to inactivity” while they were waiting in the queue.

The international singing competition will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena later this year, culminating in the grand final on May 13th.

The event is being held in the city after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn 2022 winner Ukraine.

