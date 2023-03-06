Five swimwear trends that are huge on Love Island this season

By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor

There may not be much call for swimwear in the UK right now – unless you’re lucky enough to be heading off for a winter sun break. But Love Island seems to have got viewers thinking about summer shopping, with fashion brand I Saw It First reporting a 33% rise in searches for ‘bikinis’ the week after the series started.

Throughout the reality show’s winter season, which takes place in South Africa, the ladies of the villa have sported a variety of sizzling swimsuits and two-piece bikinis, and you can bet these styles will prove popular when summer rolls round.

Ahead of the Love Island final on March 13, here are five of the hottest swimwear trends to emerge from the winter 2023 season…

1. Diamante details

We’ve seen lots of bright swimwear embellished with metallic and jewel details this season, adding a glitzy touch to the poolside look.

Sanam Harrinanan, who coupled up with Kai Fagan in Casa Amor, recently rocked a plunging coral swimsuit featuring diamante ring details on the straps and front.

(Ann Summers/PA)

Ann Summers Santa Cruz Soft Swimsuit

2. Metallic

Shiny and shimmery swimwear has been another major trend, with contestants choosing everything from bold jewel tones to muted silver and gold.

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, who entered the villa as a bombshell and coupled up with Tom Clare before being dumped after a recoupling left her single, was a fan of the metallic look, donning string bikinis in purple and green hues.

(Shein/PA)

Shein Tie Side Halter Triangle Bikini Swimsuit

3. One shoulder

Countless contestants have worn asymmetrical swimsuits and bikinis while lounging around the villa in South Africa.

Lana Jenkins – who has now made it official with boyfriend Ron Hall – has donned at least three one-shoulder styles, including this pale blue bikini she chose for her grand entrance.

(Neena Swim/PA)

Neena Swim Kithira Asymmetric Cut Out Bikini Top in Aqua; Andros Cut Out Bottoms in Aqua

4. Midriff floss

Midriff floss refers to sexy straps or strings that wrap around your middle, as seen on multiple islanders including Tanyel Revan and Claudia Fogarty.

Bombshell Samie Elishi, who recently spent a night in the Hideaway with Tom Clare, chose a dark green swimsuit with midriff floss to enter the villa.

(ASOS/PA)

South Beach Exclusive Cut Out Wrap Around Rib Swimsuit in Emerald Green, ASOS

5. Marble print

Some of the boldest bikinis seen on islanders have featured Seventies-inspired wavy prints in bright colours.

Tanyel Revan, who was dumped from the island during week four, has worn two different marble print two-piece triangle bikinis in shades of green, causing both to sell out online.

(Shein/PA)

Shein 3pack Allover Graphic Triangle Bikini Swimsuit & Beach Skirt