Sun, 05 Mar, 2023 - 10:46

Mrs Brown’s Boys to return to BBC with first mini-series in a decade

The BBC said filming will take place in spring and the shows are set to air later this year.
Mrs Brown’s Boys to return to BBC with first mini-series in a decade

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Mrs Brown’s Boys will return to BBC One with a four-part series which had been planned for 2021 but was “thwarted twice” during the pandemic.

Despite being a regular feature on Christmas schedules for more than a decade, the four new episodes will be the first mini-series run since 2013.

Created, written and starring Brendan O’Carroll as mischievous matriarch Agnes Brown, filming will begin in spring with the series set to be broadcast later this year.

Brendan O’Carroll
Brendan O’Carroll plays Agnes Brown in Mrs Brown’s Boys (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Irish actor O’Carroll, 67, said: “This mini-series was actually planned for 2021.

“Having been thwarted twice, firstly by Covid-19 and then by a post-Covid shortage of studios, it’s fantastic to, at last, have the chance to make it happen. Fasten your seatbelts and hold on to your hats!”

Josh Cole, head of comedy at BBC Studios, and Steven Canny, executive producer, said: “There’s no one quite like Mrs Brown. An absolute force of outrageous wit and slapstick that has audiences hooked and belly laughing. It’s great to be back.”

Jon Petrie, director of comedy, said: “BBC Comedy are pleased to announce that after a decade since the last full series of Mrs Brown’s Boys, millions of viewers around the UK will be thrilled to hear that Brendan is bringing Agnes and the family back together for a brand-new mini-series of his award-winning show.”

More in this section

Reality TV star Stephen Bear jailed over sex video Reality TV star Stephen Bear jailed over sex video
Fans given closer look at final season of Succession in full-length trailer Fans given closer look at final season of Succession in full-length trailer
Jimmy Kimmel says Chris Rock should be ‘proud’ of Oscars slap response Jimmy Kimmel says Chris Rock should be ‘proud’ of Oscars slap response
bbcukshowbizbrownbbc onebrendan o'carrollmrs brown's boysagnes brownjon petriejosh colesteven canny
Prince Harry says marijuana ‘really’ helped him deal with trauma

Prince Harry says marijuana ‘really’ helped him deal with trauma

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more