Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 15:03

Glastonbury renames John Peel Stage after nearly two decades

The big top venue adopted the name following the influential radio DJ’s death in 2004.
Glastonbury renames John Peel Stage after nearly two decades

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Glastonbury Festival has renamed its John Peel Stage after nearly 20 years.

Co-organiser Emily Eavis told the Guardian it would now be called the Woodsies Stage as part of a push to name stages after the fields they are located in, such as West Holts and Silver Hayes.

She also confirmed the move was not related to a recent petition, that attracted less than 2,000 signatures, that called for the change due to Peel having married a 15-year-old girl when he was 25. The marriage was legal at the time in Texas, where they wed.

Radio Academy Hall of Fame
Radio DJ John Peel (Ian West/PA)

“We’ve had 20 years of John Peel and it’s been an honour to use his name,” Eavis said.

The big top venue was called the New Bands Tent until 2004 when it was renamed after the BBC DJ and presenter, who often fronted the broadcaster’s coverage of the Somerset event, following his death.

Eavis said: “I haven’t got involved in that because it’s not our area. We’ve had a really good relationship with the Peel family and everyone’s on board.”

Peel, whose real name was John Ravenscroft, died in 2004 from a heart attack aged 65.

In the 1980s, he was a presenter on Top Of The Pops, and he also helped launch the careers of many musicians and bands, including David Bowie, Queen and The Sex Pistols.

Glastonbury has been contacted for further comment.

More in this section

Tommy Fury on boxing rematch with Jake Paul: ‘I will stop him’ Tommy Fury on boxing rematch with Jake Paul: ‘I will stop him’
Reality TV star Stephen Bear jailed over sex video Reality TV star Stephen Bear jailed over sex video
Jimmy Kimmel says Chris Rock should be ‘proud’ of Oscars slap response Jimmy Kimmel says Chris Rock should be ‘proud’ of Oscars slap response
showbizglastonburyemily eavispeeljohn peel
Fans given closer look at final season of Succession in full-length trailer

Fans given closer look at final season of Succession in full-length trailer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more